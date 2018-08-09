Lauren Laverne is to replace Shaun Keaveny on BBC 6 Music's breakfast show, it has been announced.

The presenter, formerly a singer in the Britpop band Kenickie, will make the move in January 2019, the station said.

"Some news guys, breakfast means breakfast," said Laverne in a tweet announcing the shake-up.

Keaveny and his co-presenter Matt Everitt will move to the afternoon, taking the slot currently occupied by Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie.

In turn, they will move to weekend breakfast, while Mary Anne Hobbs gets promoted to weekday mid-mornings.

Laverne is one of the most popular presenters on the digital-only station, drawing 1.06 million daily listeners, only slightly behind Keaveny's audience of 1.07 million.

The star, who currently earns between £230,000 - £239,999 per year, also presents Late Night Woman's Hour on Radio 4 and anchors the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury, as well as running The Pool - a lifestyle website aimed at women.

When she moves to breakfast, she'll get an extra half-hour in bed compared to her predecessor, with the show starting at 7:30am.

"I'm so excited about our new show," she said in a statement.

"Whatever the day brings for our listeners we intend to get them ready for it with a fantastic selection of music and guests who have something worth hearing to say. I can't wait to get started!"

