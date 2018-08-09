Paul Chuckle vows to carry on performing

Image copyright PA Image caption The Chuckle Brothers performed as a duo for more than 50 years

Paul Chuckle has vowed to carry on performing following the death of Barry his brother and other half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers.

Barry died on Sunday aged 73 after a short period of ill health.

Paul tweeted his thanks to fans today for their messages of support and said "it's the worst feeling ever".

"But I have to carry on as I know Barry would want me to, having always been so supportive of each other in both work and our personal lives," he said.

He said messages from fans had been hard to read but said he had to take the time for each one.

The brothers had been performing as a duo for more than 50 years.

They won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974 and starred in children's TV show ChuckleVision between 1987 and 2009.

The children's Bafta winners earlier this year returned to the small screen with a new show, Chuckle Time, on Channel 5.

Barry had been unwell towards the end of the new show's filming.

Paul told PA previously he didn't know how serious his brother's illness was "until fairly recently".

"He always said that he wanted to die on stage and that he would work right to the end, which he more or less did."

Image caption The last series of ChuckleVision is being made available on iPlayer in memory of Barry Chuckle

Paul said he understood why he didn't want to tell him how serious it was because he and their manager would have told him to stop working.

"But our Barry kept it to himself and he kept it from me, knowing how close we were and we have always been.

"He was a trooper in every sense of the word and right to the end!"

Barry's funeral will take place on 17 August at Rotherham United football club's New York Stadium. The brothers were honorary life presidents of the club.

It will be a private ceremony for family and friends but his family said they would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects outside the stadium.

A statement from the family said: "We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned."

