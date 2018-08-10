Image copyright Getty Images

WWE have announced Renee Young will become the first woman to commentate on an entire episode of Monday Night Raw.

Young will appear alongside regular commentators Corey Graves and Michael Cole for WWE's flagship television programme on 13 August, with Jonathan Coachman absent.

Young has worked for WWE since October 2012 as a presenter and interviewer.

Although women have commentated on single matches in the past, this is the first time in the 25-year history of Monday Night Raw a woman will provide commentary for the full three-hour broadcast.

"I'm so excited to have this opportunity," Young told the WWE website.

"This means a lot to me - to be able to open the doors for more women to be able to get this ball rolling, get our voices out there and have us finally be heard."

Earlier in 2018, the BBC's Vicki Sparks became the first woman to commentate live on a televised World Cup match in the UK.

The move to bring more female voices into live commentary has now made its way to the ring.

The announcement has been welcomed online, with Raw's on-screen commissioner and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon applauding Young.

McMahon is not the only person to voice her support, with many WWE superstars praising the new member of the Raw commentary team.

Former WWE Women's champion Charlotte Flair said she "couldn't be happier" for Young, and on-screen personality Paul Heyman said she was "a most worthy recipient of this extraordinary opportunity".

And Nia Jax - who wrestled former UFC champion Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules in June - was vocal about the difference she thought Young would make to the role.

Young is also slated to provide commentary with Beth Phoenix and Michael Cole for the online-only Mae Young Classic, which will air in September 2018.

She has been backed online by many, with one of the top comments in a post on Reddit's wrestling community calling her appointment "objectively a massive upgrade".

And former WWE champion Triple H, who was one of the first to tell Young about the role, shared his support of her ability behind the microphone.

By Tom Gerken, UGC & Social News