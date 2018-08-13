Riverdale leads Teen Choice Award winners

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Riverdale was the big winner with 10 awards

Riverdale was the big winner at the Teen Choice Awards, taking away 10 awards in LA on Sunday night.

The Archie Comics adaptation was joined by The Greatest Showman, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War on the list of big winners.

Along with film and television, the awards celebrated the best teen icons in comedy, fashion and sport.

The tightly packed two-hour ceremony also featured performances from Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor and Khalid.

Riverdale wins big

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption KJ Apa accepted the award on behalf of the Riverdale cast

Riverdale was the stand-out winner of the night, taking away big awards like the drama TV show award, TV villain award, drama TV actor and actress.

The cast were given their awards (huge surfboards) early on in the evening and then were sent straight back on a plane to Vancouver to resume filming for series three of the hit show.

Archie Andrews himself, played by KJ Apa, thanked the audience on stage.

"There's a lot of great shows, so we feel really grateful to be up here," said Apa.

"We started the show two years ago, and I think we're all kind of surprised about where the show has gone and how it's been accepted... thank you guys so much for watching the show."

Zac Efron is still loving Hugh Jackman

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Zac Efron was on hand to collect his surfboard-shaped award for The Greatest Showman

Other highlights included Zac Efron continuing his bromance with The Greatest Showman co-star Hugh Jackman.

Efron took home the first award of the night for best drama movie actor and went on to win awards for Movie Ship with Zendaya and for the song Rewrite the Stars, which is also from the film.

Efron dedicated the best actor award to Jackman, saying: "From the bottom of my heart, I couldn't ask for a cooler, more amazing person to work with.

"He's my best dramatic actor - and a hero, and a mentor, and a good friend. Thank you, Hugh Jackman."

Anna Kendrick keeps Ryan Reynolds "feud" alive

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anna Kendrick won the award for best comedy actress

Pitch Perfect 3 star Anna Kendrick accepted the award for comedy movie actress and also picked up the surfboard for best celebrity Twitter user.

Kendrick beat Ryan Reynolds to the Twitter prize and used it to take a little dig at the Deadpool actor.

"I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan!" Kendrick said. "I beat you! Stay in your lane!"

The joke feud began when Reynolds's wife Blake Lively posted on Instagram about a new movie the two were starring in and called Kendrick "the hotter, femaler version of my husband".

Responding at San Diego Comic Con last month, Reynolds said of Kendrick running off with his wife: "I know a lot of guys that would be fine with that, but not me.

"I would like to hang on to her, I mean, she'd be well taken care of with Anna, though. I think she's got the goods, yeah, but no, access denied."

List of winners

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nick Robinson won breakout movie star for Love, Simon

Film:

Best action movie - Avengers: Infinity War

Best action movie actor - Robert Downey Jr in Avengers: Infinity War

Best action movie actress - Scarlett Johansson in Avengers: Infinity War

Best sci-fi movie - Black Panther

Best sci-fi movie actor - Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok

Best sci-fi movie actress - Letitia Wright in Black Panther

Best fantasy movie - Coco

Best fantasy movie actor - Anthony Gonzalez in Coco

Best fantasy movie actress - Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best drama movie - The Greatest Showman

Best drama movie actor - Zac Efron in The Greatest Showman

Best drama movie actress - Zendaya in The Greatest Showman

Best comedy movie - Love, Simon

Best comedy movie actor - Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Best comedy movie actress - Anna Kendrick in Pitch Perfect 3

Best movie villain - Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther

Best breakout movie star - Nick Robinson in Love, Simon

TV:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart won best drama TV actor and actress for Riverdale

Best drama TV show - Riverdale

Best drama TV actor - Cole Sprouse in Riverdale

Best drama TV actress - Lili Reinhart in Riverdale

Best sci-fi/fantasy TV show - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Best sci-fi/fantasy TV actor - Matthew Daddario in Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Best sci-fi/fantasy TV actress - Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things

Best comedy TV show - The Big Bang Theory

Best comedy TV actor - Jaime Camil in Jane the Virgin

Choice Comedy TV actress - Gina Rodriguez in Jane the Virgin

Choice Reality TV show - Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Choice Breakout TV star - Vanessa Morgan in Riverdale

