Image caption Snuggle up for bed with Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor is the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The actor will read Patricia Hegarty's Everybody's Welcome, illustrated by Greg Abbott, to be broadcast on Friday.

It follows a string of stars who have taken a turn on the kids TV show, including Tom Hardy and Dolly Parton.

The Christopher Robin star said: "It's such an honour and pleasure to join an incredible list of actors to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story to children all over the UK.

"I had a great time filming and I hope everyone enjoys watching it."

The book tells the story of a little mouse who dreams of building a house where everyone can live and work together to feel safe and warm.

Ewan McGregor hit headlines more recently after splitting from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis.

McGregor thanked his new girlfriend, Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, as well as his estranged wife and their four children: Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, when he accepted a Golden Globe earlier this year.

Actor Tom Hardy has read five Bedtime Stories including tales broadcast on Valentine's Day and Mother's Day. Other A-listers who have appeared on the show, which closes the channel's daily schedule, include Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Suranne Jones, Eddie Redmayne and astronaut Tim Peake.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6.50pm.