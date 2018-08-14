Image copyright Getty Images Image caption William Shatner and Mark Hamill both have stars on the Walk of Fame

Star Trek actor William Shatner has joined Star Wars' Mark Hamill in calling for the late Carrie Fisher to be given a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The actress - famed for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise - died in 2016.

Anyone can nominate a star for the Walk of Fame, which costs $40,000 (£31,300).

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce then decides whether to accept the nomination. Posthumous awards require a five-year waiting period.

Shatner tweeted his dismay that the actress's name isn't among the 2,600 immortalised on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

Shatner later tweeted that he was in touch with Fisher's family to see what their thoughts were.

I just asked a member of Carrie's family if there are any issues. Again let's see what they say first before we do anything. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 14, 2018

Hamill - who starred alongside Fisher as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars - tweeted last week that a star for Fisher should replace Donald Trump's.

The Walk of Fame Committee selects approximately 30 names for new stars every year.

In a previous interview with Today, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said Fisher had not been nominated for a star while she was alive.

It's possible she wasn't interested in getting one - Prince was approached twice regarding the honour but declined both times.

Other stars who don't have one include Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Robert de Niro.

Fans did, however, created a makeshift star to honour Fisher after she died.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The makeshift memorial became a focus following Fisher's death

How do you get a Hollywood star?

To be eligible, you have to have been famous for at least five years and have "professional" expertise in television, film, radio, live theatre or music.

All applications must include a written statement from the candidate, confirming they want one and that they would attend the unveiling ceremony if their application was accepted.

If the celebrity's application is accepted, whoever nominated them needs to pay $40,000 for the manufacturing, unveiling ceremony and upkeep, such as cleaning.

There is a five-year waiting period for posthumous stars.

