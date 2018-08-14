Ariana Grande and James Corden have re-enacted the Titanic love story between Jack and Rose for The Late Late Show.

Billed as an alternative soundtrack to the 1997 blockbuster, the pair sped through famous scenes from the film across nine different sets in one take.

The routine saw them race through 13 pop songs, including Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice and Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up, in five minutes.

Tweeting the YouTube clip, host Corden branded Grande "insanely talented".

The British TV personality added that he felt "honoured" to perform with the star.

Her mother Joan said her daughter had "never had more fun" than during the sketch, which was released on Tuesday.

Introducing the segment, Corden said: "Tonight we've got 13 songs, nine sets, one take and zero pressure - this is Ariana Grande in a soundtrack to Titanic."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption At least 1,496 passengers lost their lives the night the ship sank

The pair took on the lead roles of forbidden lovers Jack Dawson and Rose Calvert - originally played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The Oscar-winning film, directed by James Cameron, saw the characters transcend class boundaries to fall for each other aboard the luxurious liner on its ill-fated maiden voyage in 1912.

Corden and Grande's alternative soundtrack spanned the musical decades, from Hall and Oates' 1970s classic Rich Girl to Ed Sheeran's present-day hit Shape of You.

Track list:

Come Sail Away - Styx Rich Girl - Hall & Oates The Way I Are - Timbaland Learn To Fly - Foo Fighters Just Dance - Lady, Gaga Steal My Girl - One Direction Shape of You - Ed Sheeran Ride Wit Me - Nelly Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice Timber - Pitbull ft Ke$ha Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley Bye Bye Bye - NSYNC My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion

Rose's famous "I'm flying" scene on the prow of the boat was fittingly soundtracked by Foo Fighters' Learning to Fly.

Image copyright Late Late Show YouTube

Elsewhere, the love scene between the pair in the back of a car is cheekily put to Nelly's R&B track Ride Wit Me.

As tragedy strikes and the ship sinks, Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up plays, while NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye accompanies Jack's death.

Image copyright Late Late Show/YouTube

The sketch ends with the pair coming together to perform a rendition of My Heart Will Go On - the film's official soundtrack originally sung by Celine Dion.

Grande's 'amazing' vocals praised

Social reaction has been positive, with particular praise for Grande's live vocals.

The 25-year-old is preparing to release her fourth studio album Sweetener on Friday.

It will be her first full-length release since the Manchester Arena bombing, which took place after her concert in May last year, claiming the lives of 22 people.

Titanic remains the second highest-grossing film of all time.

