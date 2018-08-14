Image copyright Getty/PA AutoTrader Image caption Madonna used her Mini for the school run

The Mini Cooper that Madonna drove while living in London is up for grabs on Auto Trader.

She sang about it on her 2003 hit American Life: "I drive my Mini Cooper and I'm feeling super-duper."

The Queen of Pop used the car - which has a guide price of £55,000 - in the early 2000s when married to Guy Ritchie and later sold it to her driver.

He then sold the black Mini Hatch 1.6 Cooper S on to a collector, who is now offering it on the used car website.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Madonna took a car on stage during her Sticky and Sweet tour - sadly not a Mini though

The vehicle is described as being in "immaculate condition".

Madonna used the three-door car for four years to drop her daughter off at school and to drive to the recording studio where she was working on her ninth studio album, also titled American Life.

When workers building the car at the Mini plant in Cowley, Oxford, knew it was going to Madonna, they all signed inside the body and under the bonnet.

Madge fans may be keen to know that there are still several destinations logged in the sat-nav relating to the star's regular destinations, including previous residential addresses in the UK and recording studios.

The Material Girl has a big birthday coming up on Thursday - her 60th.

