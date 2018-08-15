Image copyright Channel 5

This year's Celebrity Big Brother contestants may not yet have been confirmed - but we do have the first pictures of the house.

From tropical palm prints to the bright colour palettes and gold accents, the house's decor is a lot more luxe than you might have imagined for an "eye of the storm" theme.

Let's have a nosey while everything is still tidy.

The Diary Room

This year's Diary Room door is being guarded by neon skulls and thunderbolts.

Let's hope it's not an indication of how this season will go.

The bedrooms

The colour palette choice may be questionable but with a mix of single and double beds, some celebrities may well have to bunk up.

The kitchen

From the marble countertops to the potted plants and palm prints, it's a kitchen fit for Instagram! We wonder who will be the house's head chef?

The living room

This swanky lounge would give even the Love Island villa a run for its money.

And we can imagine this pair of orange armchairs will be a hot spot for all the gossip.

The glam room

Millennial pink has also entered the Big Brother house this year, in the form of this plush, poolside boudoir which we're sure the more glamorous housemates will appreciate.

The garden, hot tub and bar

With a second heatwave on its way to the UK, the celebrities will be able to cool off in the pool and sip on something from the brand new poolside bar or alternatively, the celebs could opt to have a soak in the heated hot tub.

The bathroom

This year's bathroom is fitted with a chic bathtub and surrounded by a quirky flamingo wallpaper, carrying on the house's tropical theme.

There is also a lot of soft furnishings, which we suspect means the bathroom will be another prime spot for gossiping and conspiring! We live for the drama.

Celebrity Big Brother launches Thursday August 16 at 21:00 BST on Channel 5.

