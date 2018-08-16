Image copyright Getty Images

Cardi B is set to open this year's MTV Video Music Awards - her first live performance since becoming a mother.

The rapper had been due to support Bruno Mars on tour but pulled out last month after the birth of her daughter Kulture.

The 25-year-old shared MTV's announcement on Instagram with the caption: "See you there!"

This year's VMAs take place on Monday (20 August) - and, with 10 nominations, it could be a busy night for Cardi B.

She's up for artist of the year, best new artist, and best hip-hop video for Bartier Cardi - a duet with 21 Savage.

Cardi's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in April - reaching number five in the UK.

She's best known for her hits Bodak Yellow and I Like It - which has become one of the biggest hits of the summer.

The rapper has been juggling her chart success with becoming a mother for the first time with her husband Offset - from the hip-hop group Migos.

The pair married last year, but didn't make it publicly known until June.

She had been due to support Mars on his 24K Magic world tour, but dropped out last month, commenting that she hadn't realised how exhausting being a mother was.

"I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing," she said.

"Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

Instead, Boyz II Men, Ciara, Ella Mai and Charlie Wilson are supporting Mars.

