Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jackson said her support for her "community comes first"

Paris Jackson has apologised for appearing on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

It comes after an article criticised the model for appearing on the title in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

The star took down an Instagram post of the cover, saying: "I don't want to be hypocritical or hurt anyone."

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson confirmed to her fans last month she is bisexual.

The 20-year-old's appearance on the September issue of Harper's Bazaar in Singapore saw her labelled "hypocritical" in an op-ed by Gay Star News' entertainment editor.

In the piece, Jamie Tabberer points out that homosexuality in Singapore is still illegal and punishable by up to two years in prison.

He also took issue with the fact Jackson appeared not to address this in her interview with the magazine.

"As a member of the [LGBT] community, her decision is all the more disappointing," Tabberer wrote.

"On the one hand, I consider her possible immaturity... On the other, I respect her enough to hold her accountable for her decisions.

"She may be a very young woman with a lot to learn, but she's also, definitely, an adult."

The Gay Star News tweeted Jackson with a link to the article saying: "C'mon Paris Jackson."

Paris replied saying she had been "grateful" for the opportunity to appear on the cover but that she had not known about the gay rights in the country.

She added that her support for her "fellow LGBTQ+ community comes first before my love for fashion."

Skip Twitter post by @ParisJackson i didn’t know, i am sorry. i was grateful for the opportunity, but i’ll delete the post now. i don’t want to be hypocritical or hurt anyone, and my support for my fellow LGBTQ+ community comes first before my love for fashion and gratitude for this opportunity. again, i’m sorry. https://t.co/ntokVfCZZS — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 19, 2018 Report

In follow up tweets, however, Jackson defended her decision to appear on the cover, saying it should be "celebrated" as a step forwards in a country with such conservative views.

She also said that the cover was not just intended for Singapore but for "several" different countries.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @ParisJackson i would like to add though that someone that is openly apart of the community being on the cover in a country against the community, should be celebrated. isn’t that a step forward? again, i am deeply sorry. i didn’t mean to be hypocritical or hurt anyone. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 19, 2018 Report

Jackson's fans were quick to defend her, with Wilson Philips singer Carnie Wilson among those to tweet in support.

Skip Twitter post by @NimueLake Representation matters. Imagine those closeted in Singapore seeing a strong LGBTQ+ person on a magazine cover. This is hugely important for them. — genau (@NimueLake) August 19, 2018 Report

Gay rights in Singapore is a fraught issue and recent years have seen courts upholding a law criminalising sex between adult men.

Jackson opened up about her sexuality during an Instagram Q&A last month after a fan asked if she was bisexual.

"That's what you guys call it so I guess but who needs labels?" she replied.

Following coverage of the story, she later elaborated she had been out since she was 14, commenting on Twitter that she didn't understand why it was newsworthy.

"I've been apart [sic] of the community for years," she wrote. "This is not news."

