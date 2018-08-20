Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Franklin gave her last performance in New York last November

Aretha Franklin's funeral will take place on 31 August in her home town of Detroit, Michigan.

The late singer's publicist confirmed the service will take place at the Greater Grace Temple and will be attended by family and friends.

The 76-year-old died of pancreatic cancer on Thursday and will be buried at Detroit's Woodlawn cemetery.

A memorial service was held at the New Bethel Baptist Church on Sunday, where Franklin first started singing.

Image caption Her singing career singing in Detroit's New Bethel Baptist Church

The Detroit church was also where Franklin's father was a minister.

Those inside the church heard a tribute from the Rev Jesse Jackson, who spoke about Franklin's life and career in music.

Her connection to the civil rights movement and Martin Luther King was remembered, along with what she did for the local community.

Outside the church a memorial was built for Franklin, with fans paying tribute by signing boards and painting a mural with the words "Rest in respect, Queen".

It was announced on Saturday that the MTV Video Music Awards would include a performance in her honour.

It is not yet known which performers will take part in the tribute.

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Shawn Mendes are among those scheduled to perform at Monday's show at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Jesse Ignjatovic, the show's executive producer, told the Associated Press he was "working on a lot of different options."

Franklin's family confirmed last week that a public viewing funeral would take place on 28 and 29 August at Detroit's Charles H Wright Museum of African American History.

The venue was reportedly chosen because Rosa Park's viewing took place there in 2005 and because it is to accommodate the thousands of people expected to attend.

Franklin was involved with the fight for equality alongside Parks and performed at Martin Luther King's funeral in 1968.

She maintained her commitment to civil rights throughout her life and famously sang at President Obama's inauguration in 2009.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.