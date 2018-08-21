OMG! The Hills is returning to MTV

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The original cast back in 2006.... Whitney, Heidi, Audrina and Lauren

When The Hills first appeared on our screens in 2006 it set a precedent for the future of reality TV.

Put some beautiful people in a glamorous location, add in some friendship or relationship drama and you have a hit on your hands.

And now the show, which ended eight years ago, is returning to MTV as The Hills: New Beginnings.

Members of the original cast made the announcement at last night's VMAs.

The original show ran for four years and followed the lives of some of the young Los Angeles elite as they visited expensive lunch spots and exclusive clubs.

Not many details have emerged about the show's reboot, but it will be coming back in 2019.

A 30-second preview aired during the ceremony, showing the famous LA backdrop of the show set against a remix of the original theme song Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some of The Hills cast members reunited on the VMA red carpet in New York

Cast member Stephanie Pratt could be heard saying: "It's like we're all growing up, it's weird."

Pratt was on the VMA red carpet discussing the upcoming reunion show with other members of the original cast including brother Spencer and his wife Heidi, Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, Justin Brescia.

New Beginnings will apparently be about "the original cast members, their children, and friends as they follow their personal and professional lives" and will even star a mystery celebrity and two bloggers according to Us Weekly.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Will Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port reunite in The Hills: New Beginnings?

However, fans of the show spotted that some of the original cast members weren't present at the VMAs, leading to speculation over whether they'll be taking part.

The Hills' biggest stars were Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth and Whitney Port, who were conspicuous by their absence.

So while MTV are keeping relatively tight-lipped about who will return to the show when it gets rebooted, we can all live in hope that Lauren and Heidi will be able to put their differences behind after a very eventful ten years.

