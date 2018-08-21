Image copyright Reuters

Danny Boyle has dropped out of directing the next Bond film due to "creative differences".

The Trainspotting director was to take the helm for the 25th outing in the franchise, with production due to begin in early December.

But a statement, posted on the official James Bond Twitter account, revealed on Tuesday that he had quit.

It was announced by producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and current Bond star Daniel Craig.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25.

The film - Craig's fifth outing as Bond after Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre - had previously been given a release date of 25 October 2019 in the UK.

Oscar-winning director Boyle was set to reunite with Craig for the film, the pair having worked together on a short film made for the 2012 London Olympics.

When it was announced in May that Boyle had been hired, Wilson and Broccoli, of EON Productions, said they were "delighted" to have the "exceptionally talented" director on board.

Boyle was set to work alongside Trainspotting writer John Hodge, who was to create an original screenplay. It is not clear if he is still involved.