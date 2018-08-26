Missed this week's entertainment news?

From must-see VMA moments to news over Bond, it's been a busy week in the world of entertainment.

But don't worry - here's a round up of all this week's biggest stories to make sure you're all caught up.

Image copyright Instagram: Paris Jackson / Hearst media

Paris Jackson apologised for appearing on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Singapore after an article criticised the model for appearing on the title.

The Gay Star News article labelled her as "hypocritical", as gay sex is criminalised in Singapore.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson also confirmed to her fans last month she is bisexual.

Paris tweeted she had been "grateful" for the opportunity to appear on the cover and said she didn't know about the gay rights in the country.

Image copyright Getty Images

Danny Boyle dropped out of directing the next Bond film due to "creative differences".

It was announced by producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and current Bond star Daniel Craig, on the franchise's official Twitter account.

While it would've been Boyle's first Bond, Craig has confirmed that it will be his final appearance as 007.

Image copyright Alamy

US series The Big Bang Theory will air its final episode in 2019, ending one of the longest-running sitcoms in US history, it was announced.

The show has attracted more than 18 million viewers every year since its sixth season aired in 2012.

The 12th and final season will premiere on 24 September and is expected to end in May - these could very well be the last times we'll ever hear "Bazinga"!

Image copyright ITV

Declan Donnelly will have a new co-host on the next series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as Ant McPartlin takes time off, ITV confirmed.

Ant stepped down from his TV work in March to have treatment after his drink-driving arrest.

There has been no word yet on who will join Dec in the jungle but amongst the favourites are Stephen Mulhern, Cat Deeley and last year's winner Scarlett Moffatt.

Image copyright Getty Images

After just a few months of dating, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra confirmed they are engaged.

If you listen closely, you can still hear the sobs of Jonas Brothers fans across the world.

The Bollywood superstar and singer held a private engagement ceremony in Mumbai.

Image copyright LazyTown Entertainment

Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played LazyTown villain Robbie Rotten, died aged 43 from cancer.

He often shared his treatment and progress with fans online on social media.

In June his wife revealed the father-of-four's cancer was in its final stages.

Image copyright Getty Images

Madonna hit back at critics who claimed her tribute to Aretha Franklin at this year's MTV VMAs was self-indulgent.

The singer posted on Instagram explaining that she had been asked to share an anecdotes she had in her career in connection to the Queen of Soul.

The material girl went on to accuse people of being "quick to judge".

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption This year's Bake Off Contestants

The contestants for Great British Bake Off 2018 were revealed.

The series returns to Channel 4 on 28 August for second year after moving from the BBC.

The presenters and judges remain the same as last year with hopefully more puns than ever before!

However, what will be new in this year's competition is some of the challenges set for bakers as the forthcoming series will feature a vegan week.

Image copyright Getty Images

La Roux attacked US TV channel Fox for using her track Bulletproof on a segment about children's clothes.

Fox Business used the song when introducing an item about bulletproof school backpacks and clothing.

It comes after several recent fatal shootings in US schools.

