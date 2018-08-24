Image copyright Getty Images

Channel 5 controller Ben Frow said he was "bloody furious" about Stormy Daniels pulling out of Celebrity Big Brother.

The adult film star, who alleges she had an affair with US president Donald Trump, was expected to enter the house last week.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Frow revealed they planned much of this year's show around Daniels.

This included constructing a miniature White House for the series.

"We built a whole week around Stormy. I flew someone out to accompany her here. She disappeared on us," Frow said.

"We built the White House and whole [expletive] thing around her."

Earlier this week, Daniels appeared on ITV's Loose Women in a pre-recorded interview and told the panel that a development in the ongoing custody battle for her seven-year old daughter made her feel "uncomfortable" about staying in the reality TV house.

"Being a mum comes first," Daniels said, "and I wanted to be able to talk to her with everything going on."

Speaking at Edinburgh TV Festival, Frow also addressed rumours that this could be Big Brother's last year on Channel 5.

"I have planned for a year without Big Brother, but never say never. The contract runs out at Christmas," he said.

One week into the present series, Celebrity Big Brother has been as controversial as ever with more than 1,000 viewers complaining to Ofcom when Rodrigo Alves used the N-word twice during a drunken conversation on his first night in the house.

The reality show sparked even more controversy this week after setting housemates a task based on the US border crisis.

