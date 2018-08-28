Entertainment & Arts

Eddie Mair goes head-to-head with PM programme on new show

  • 28 August 2018
Eddie Mair Image copyright LBC
Image caption Mair's new show will run for two hours every weekday

Broadcaster Eddie Mair will host the drivetime show on commercial station LBC - pitting him directly against his old PM show on BBC Radio 4.

The 52-year-old announced he will host a two-hour weekday programme, beginning at 16:00, from 3 September.

The veteran presenter, who left the BBC in August, previously hosted PM, which airs on Radio 4 from 17:00 to 18:00.

James Rea, LBC's managing editor, said it was "terrific to welcome Eddie to our powerhouse presenting team."

Iain Dale, LBC's current drivetime presenter, will host a new weekday evening show from 19:00 to 22:00.

Mair made his last appearance on PM on 8 August, bringing to an end a 25-year association with the programme.

The show has had guest presenters since his departure and a full-time replacement is yet to be announced.

Writing in the Radio Times last month, Mair said he was leaving the BBC because he wanted "to do something a little different".

The Scottish presenter earned between £300,000 and £350,000 a year for his work on Radio 4's flagship news and current affairs programme.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites