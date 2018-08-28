Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption KSI says he was "baffled" at his boxing match against fellow YouTuber Logan Paul ending in a draw

KSI says his fight with Logal Paul "shows how talented YouTubers are".

The British gamer was reflecting on his fight with the American vlogger, which ended in a draw.

It was streamed by around 800,000 people officially on YouTube, with many more tuning in to illegal free streams on Twitch.

KSI told BBC Radio 5 Live the amount of people tuning in showed "how far YouTubers have come".

"A lot of mainstream press like to say how untalented we are but, you know, for us to be able to create this whole boxing event, to train for boxing, to fight in front of thousands, and also to do music and do all those things, the press conference, I mean it's a lot, you know."

Image caption KSI (left) and Logan Paul showed off their physiques at the weigh-in on Friday

Both YouTubers released training videos, along with diss tracks on their respective channels.

KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, has over 19 million followers, whilst Logan Paul has over 18 million - some of the biggest online followings on the video sharing website.

Yet the pair were discounted as being non-entities, including by 5 Live presenter Stephen Nolan, who called the pair "the most irritating young dimwits" he had ever seen.

KSI said hearing this didn't really bother him as he's "heard everything".

"Logan had a huge audience, I have a huge audience and it's just us colliding, and there being one winner.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption KSI v Logan Paul: The biggest fight of 2018 so far?

"I mean, funny thing is, there wasn't! I guess because it's never been done before, and it's also quite intriguing to see someone who isn't a boxer train like a boxer, and then have people fight.

"You know, it's quite cool and people can get inspired by that."

KSI isn't the only person who thinks YouTubers are more talented than people think.

Comedian and boxing podcast host Brendan Schaub said on Tuesday that UFC could learn a lot from the KSI and Logan Paul match and how many people it drew in.

"I loved what they are doing because they are showing how easy it is to promote a fight!"

"When everyone goes, 'Being a promoter is so difficult.' Really? These kids have zero background! They both decided, 'Hey, we both have a following,' and they did it all their own."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.