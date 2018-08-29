Image copyright PA Image caption Ant and Dec presenting Willoughby with best TV personality at the Glamour Awards in 2016

Holly Willoughby will co-host this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly, ITV has announced.

Willoughby will fill in for Donnelly's regular partner, Ant McPartlin, while he takes a break from TV presenting.

"I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure," said the This Morning regular.

Donnelly said he was "hugely grateful", adding: "I'm thrilled she said yes."

He said it would be "a different kind of series" without Ant, who stepped down from his TV work in March to have treatment after his drink-driving arrest.

"But we will try our best to ensure it is no less fun and eventful for our loyal viewers," he continued.

Willoughby added: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit.

"I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery."

ITV's Director of Television Kevin Lygo, added: "Holly is a brilliant presenter with a wicked sense of humour who has always enjoyed a great friendship and rapport with Ant and Dec.

"I have no doubt she will take to jungle life, if not the critters, really quickly."

ITV said it would announce plans for This Morning, which Willoughby has co-hosted with Phillip Schofield since 2009, "in due course".

Earlier this year, McPartlin was fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban after admitting drink driving.

Earlier this month the 42-year-old confirmed he would not return to TV presenting until 2019.

Ant and Dec have co-presented the programme in the Australian jungle since it began in 2002.

