Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The singer is currently at number one with album Dangerous Woman

An hour-long special titled Ariana Grande at the BBC will air this autumn.

Davina McCall will interview the US star, who will perform material from her new album, Sweetener, accompanied by an all-female orchestra.

Ariana last appeared on BBC One when she headlined the One Love concert in Manchester last year.

The all-star show was held to pay tribute and raise money for those affected by the suicide bombing at her concert on 22 May at Manchester Arena.

The attack killed 22 people injured 116 at her concert in May 2017.

Image copyright PA Image caption Davina McCall is a big fan of Ariana Grande

McCall said: "Since I've been asked to do this show… I have been worried that someone is going to call up and tell me they've made a mistake and chosen the wrong presenter, because this seems just too good to be true.

"Ariana Grande is such an incredible talent. She's very funny and incredibly kind and has achieved so much already in her career. I'm really excited about talking to her and, of course, hearing some of her amazing music."

The star is currently at number one in the UK album chart with her previous album, Dangerous Woman.

The Ariana show follows the success of other BBC music specials featuring Adele, Michael Buble, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and U2.

'Permanently affected' by the attack

The show will be recorded on 7 September and will go out later this year.

Ariana recently broke down in tears when talking about last year's Manchester attack and its aftermath.

Speaking about her track Get Well Soon, the singer said: "People are permanently affected by this stuff. It changes everything."

Ariana has since said she's coping with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.