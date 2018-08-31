Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Stars have marked the life of Aretha Franklin in a tribute concert in Detroit

The Four Tops have led stars from the worlds of soul, gospel, jazz and blues at a tribute concert for Aretha Franklin on the eve of her funeral.

A People's Tribute to the Queen, held on the waterfront of Franklin's hometown Detroit, ended with a mass performance of her anthem Respect.

Her granddaughter Victorie Franklin thanked the crowds, saying: "It's truly inspiring to see how many hearts, how many people my grandma has touched."

Franklin, 76, died on 16 August.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Four Tops kept the crowds entertained

Image copyright AFP Image caption Grandchildren Jordan, Victorie and Gracie thanked everyone for their support

Her six-hour, invitation-only funeral is taking place later in the Detroit church where the funeral for civil rights leader Rosa Parks was held in 2005.

Franklin lay in state in Detroit on Thursday, wearing a rose gold outfit and matching Christian Louboutin stilettos. It was the third outfit she had been given since her open coffin has been on display, with a red dress and matching heels on Tuesday and a blue outfit on Wednesday.

Speakers and guests at the funeral will include former US President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, civil rights leaders Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton and record producer Clive Davis.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fans paid their respects

Image copyright AFP Image caption Dancers performed a piece by US choreographer Lisa McCall

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption US actor and film-maker Tyler Perry delivered a message from the stage

Image copyright AFP Image caption Singer Regina Belle was also among the musical tributes

Image copyright AFP Image caption Everyone paid their respects with music and words of tribute

Image copyright AFP Image caption US singer-songwriter Johnny Gill also took to the stage

