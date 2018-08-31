Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aretha Franklin's casket arrived in a vintage white Cadillac ahead of her funeral on Friday

Mourners are gathering in Detroit for the funeral of Aretha Franklin.

The singer, known as the Queen of Soul, died earlier this month of pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

The six-hour funeral, which begins at 14:00 BST, will feature performances from Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, and Chaka Khan.

US president Bill Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Sony Music's chief creative officer Clive Davis will be among the speakers.

Khan will be singing the gospel hymn Going Up Yonder, originally recorded by Walter Hawkins.

The disco legend admitted she was feeling "nervous as hell" ahead of the performance, but paid said she'd found comfort in the lyrics: "If anybody ask you / Where I'm going / Where I'm going soon / I'm goin' up yonder / To be with my Lord."

"I think it's a positive, beautiful spin on this thing called life," she told TMZ as she arrived in Detroit.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aretha Franklin, pictured in 2015, died from pancreatic cancer earlier this month

Franklin's body has been lying in state at the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History over recent days, as thousands of fans gathered to pay their respects to the singer.

The museum also hosted civil rights activist Rosa Parks's viewing in 2005.

The star was dressed in a new outfit every day as the public lined up to pay their respects.

For her funeral, she is in a sparkling full-length gold dress with sequined heels for her final outfit.

Stars have marked the life of Aretha Franklin in a tribute concert in Detroit

A tribute concert, starring The Four Tops, Angie Stone and Regina Belle was also hosted on Thursday evening in her honour.

Franklin won 18 Grammys, and had 17 Top Ten US chart hits over a music career spanning seven decades.

The star gave her final performance last November at a gala in New York held in aid of the Elton John Aids Foundation.

