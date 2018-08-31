Aretha Franklin's funeral in pictures
- 31 August 2018
The funeral for Aretha Franklin, known as the Queen of Soul, was held on Friday in Detroit.
Stars and fans gathered to mourn the soul singer, who died earlier this month from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Chaka Khan, Ariana Grande and Smokey Robinson were among those who performed and paid tribute during the six-hour service.
Here are some pictures from the ceremony.
