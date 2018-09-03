Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Evans announces his departure live on air.

Chris Evans has announced he will be leaving the Radio 2 breakfast show after eight years at the helm, and 13 years at the station.

"I'm going to leave. I'm leaving Radio 2," he told listeners, but promised he'd stay on air until Christmas.

Explaining the decision, he said: "Some of us are mountain climbers [but] if you get to the top of your favourite mountain and you stay there, you become an observer.

"I want to keep climbing."

The broadcaster took over from Sir Terry Wogan in 2010, and regularly attracts 9m listeners - more than any other breakfast show in the UK.

Evans and his wife Natasha are currently expecting twins; and the star said his decision to leave had been "big news in our house over the past few weeks and months".

"A few weeks ago I made my mind up for sure," he said, adding he wanted to "start up on a brand new adventure".

Image caption The star previously presented The Big Breakfast, before hosting early morning shows on Radio 1, Virgin and Radio 2.

Evans first joined Radio 2 in September 2005 as the host of the Saturday afternoon show, moving to drive time in April 2006 and the breakfast show in January 2010.

During that time, he has also presented The One Show and the poorly-received first series of Top Gear following its relaunch in 2016.

But it is his radio show, with its warm and energetic mix of interviews, music and trivia, where the broadcaster truly excelled, creating a familial atmosphere with segments like Kids Get a Fanfare and Listener Breaking News.

Evans revealed his decision shortly after 8:00 BST, after hinting at a "big announcement" throughout his Monday morning show.

The 52-year-old said he had "loved every second" of presenting the breakfast programme, but "I don't want this to be it".

He added that his final scheduled show was on Friday 21 December - but he'd like to bow out with a Christmas Eve special.

Although it is too early for his successor to be announced, Evans wished them well.

"Whoever takes over this show, good for you because it's the best. It's the best."

Zoe Ball, who regularly stands in for Evans when he's on holiday, was among the first to react to his departure.

In a statement, BBC director general Tony Hall said: "Chris has been an absolutely first class presenter of the Breakfast Show. He has brought both warmth and a genuine insight into what listeners want.

"He has given 100 percent to each of his BBC projects, including raising millions of pounds for Children in Need. I'd like to thank him for all his efforts over the years and wish him all the best for the future."

