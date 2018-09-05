Man stabbed at London grime awards

Image copyright GRM Daily Image caption The Grime Awards are now in their fourth year

A man is in a serious condition after being stabbed at an awards ceremony in London celebrating the UK grime scene.

Police were called to the Eventim Apollo in west London at 21:10 BST on Tuesday to reports of a male stabbed.

A 37-year-old male was discovered suffering from stab wounds and was taken to a west London hospital.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue. The venue was hosting the GRM Daily Rated Awards, an annual ceremony now in its fourth year.

A spokesman for the Eventim Apollo said: "During an event at the Eventim Apollo, an incident occurred where a male was seriously assaulted.

"The individual received immediate medical care onsite and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"The matter is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service, and we are assisting them with their enquiries."

Rapper Not3s, producer Steel Banglez and comedian Michael Dapaah were among the winners at this year's ceremony, while grime pioneer D Double E was presented the coveted legacy award.

Based in London, GRM Daily bills itself as "the most visited urban music website in the UK".

Two men were stabbed and robbed as they left its 2016 ceremony, held at the Roundhouse in north London.