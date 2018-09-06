Cranberries singer O'Riordan died by drowning

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

The Cranberries front woman Dolores O'Riordan died in January by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court has heard.

The singer, who died suddenly on 15 January aged 46, was found submerged in the bath in her room at the Park Lane Hilton hotel.

The Coroner heard she had no injuries or evidence of self harm.

The Irish musician led the band to international success in the 90s.

Their hit singles including Linger and Zombie.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.