Controversial Celebrity Big Brother contestant, Roxanne Pallett, has found herself in the spotlight again - after quitting Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island.

Roxanne was seen leaving the show in Sunday's first episode, which was filmed in May.

She panicked after camp fire smoke reminded her of a childhood house fire.

The former Emmerdale star recently apologised to fellow Big Brother housemate Ryan Thomas for "overreacting" to him play hitting her.

After waking in the night in a panic, Roxanne told her camp mates: 'Smoke that nearly killed my family in a house fire when I was 16, the smoke, the smell is taking me back to that time.'

Speaking on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 chat show on Monday, Pete Wicks, who also took part in Celebrity Island, described Roxanne as "an interesting character", adding that her reaction to the fire "was quite emotional for everyone, we all felt terrible for her".

In another clip from Celebrity Island, Roxanne said she felt like an "Amazonian woman" when chopping wood and "no longer cares about how she looks or the state of her hair".

However, another contestant, actor Eric Roberts - and brother of Julia - is clearly sceptical as he asks her: "Are you saying that for us or the camera?"

Roxanne was also seen being rescued from the sea after getting her feet stuck in a fishing net.

Some fans were unimpressed by her behaviour.

But others were more sympathetic.

The Big Brother incident she was involved in last month received over 11,000 Ofcom complaints. She ended up quitting the show.

Pallett addressed the negative reaction she had received from the public and told the Jeremy Vine show: "I don't blame anyone, I understand everyone, I had to realise I'm dramatic and all the things people are calling me, I am.

"I need to better myself and this is a serious subject and is something I need to focus on.

"I need to rebuild my career and my personal life, this has overshadowed everything and I'm taking this massively seriously."

