Italian designer Riccardo Tisci was best known for breaking the fashion boundaries during his 12 years at Givenchy, which is why his first collection at Burberry came as a bit of a shock.

The new creative director took over from Christopher Bailey earlier in the year and showcased his first designs for the brand on Monday.

The audience was treated to muted beige hues, elegant pleated skirts and pussy-bow blouses during the Spring/ Summer 2019 preview.

Of course, in true Tisci style, a twist came at the end as a more seductive vibe was brought in with zipped mini skirts, metal trims on the classic Burberry anoraks and chunky shoes.

After the show, Tisci told the Guardian the reason behind choosing such classic tailoring for his first show: "Burberry is such a big part of British style. It is like the flag of England."

"I was the first one to do streetwear on the catwalk - and now I think fashion has got too street."

Tisci had big shoes to fill taking over from Christopher Bailey, whose association with the British fashion house went back 17 years.

The 44-year-old's takeover could have been a lot more shocking had he ditched two Burberry signature pieces - the trench coat and check print, but both featured heavily with their own individual twist.

The show was not without its celebrity influence either - Tisci is a well known friend of the Kardashians, with Kim and husband Kanye West frequently spotted in their designs during his time at Givenchy.

Perhaps it was this connection that helped get model Kendall Jenner on board in her only autumn fashion week appearance globally.

There was also an element of damage control after the brand was criticised in July for burning £28.6m of stock in 2017 to protect its image.

Burberry later announced in September that this practice would end, as would the use of real fur in collections.

It was also important for Tisci to capture the consumer element of Burberry, which has been selling collections as soon as the catwalk show is over since 2016.

Sales figures will certainly be something to watch in the new, more instant world of catwalk to closet.

Burberry had teased there would be a classic logo overhaul before the show, with Tisci himself previewing the new logo on his Instagram page with a new t-shirt.

During the show, the interlocking Thomas Burberry initials made their real debut, marking the first logo overhaul in over 20 years.

Tisci showcased over 100 looks, combining both the women and men's collections.

A number of well known models walked the catwalk at a former mail sorting office in South London, including Natalia Vodianova, Jourdan Dunn and Marco Pickett.

