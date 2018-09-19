Storm Ali: devastation in pictures
- 19 September 2018
With gusts reaching an eye watering 91 mph in County Down, Storm Ali has been tearing across Northern Ireland from west to east.
Here are some pictures reflecting the havoc the high winds have left in their wake.