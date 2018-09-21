Image copyright Getty Images

TV presenter Christine Lampard has given birth to a baby girl.

The Loose Women star and her football manager husband Frank Lampard have named the girl Patricia Charlotte Lampard.

It's thought she is named after Frank's mum, who he was very close to, who died at the age of 58 in 2008.

The couple announced the news with a photo on social media of the family in hospital with the caption "We're so in love".

It is the first child for the former One Show presenter. She is step-mum to Frank's two daughters from his previous relationship.

Christine had recently been filling in for Lorraine on her morning show, finishing work at the end of August.

