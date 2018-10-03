Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mac Miller's life will be remembered with a tribute concert

Mac Miller's life will be remembered with a tribute concert, his family have announced.

Friends and fellow artists Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Travis Scott and SZA are set to perform.

Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Miguel, Schoolboy Q and Ty Dolla $ign are also included in the line-up.

The concert will celebrate the life of Miller - real name Malcolm McCormick - but also launch a charity to provide arts education in poor communities.

Ticket profits from the concert will go to The Mac Miller Circles Fund, which aims to offer arts resources and opportunities to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life," said Miller's mother Karen Meyers.

"His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision.

"He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that," she added in a statement to Variety.

Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home in September at the age of 26.

He had been open about his struggle with addiction in his music and in media interviews, but the results of his toxicology report are yet to be released.

Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life will take place on 31 October at Los Angeles's Greek Theatre.

