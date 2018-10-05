Image copyright ITV Image caption Wes Nelson and Didi Conn have joined the Dancing on Ice line-up

Wes Nelson has been confirmed as the twelfth and final Dancing on Ice celebrity skater.

The 20-year-old rose to fame this summer as a contestant on Love Island and finished in fourth place.

He told Maya Jama on her BBC Radio 1 show that "Gemma Collins is going to wipe the floor with me".

Wes joins Grease actress Didi Conn, who was announced earlier on Friday morning.

She famously played Frenchie in the 1978 film, and said she was excited to be joining the show - "Boy oh boy, I'm going from being a Pink Lady to Queen of the Ice."

The show will return in 2019, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

This year's judging panel will be headed up by Torvill and Dean, with each celebrity skating live with a professional partner every week.

The professional panel will decide who progresses in the competition over the 12 weeks, along with the public who will vote at home.

Who else is taking part?



Gemma Collins

She's taken part in nearly every British reality show - The Only Way Is Essex, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Celebrity Master Chef, Celebrity Big Brother and you've guessed it - Celebrity Masterchef, so it's only right that the GC gets her time to shine on the ice.

Richard Blackwood

He's best known for playing Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders, but is also a comedian and rapper. His upbringing in Sweden could give him the upper hand though, as he said he used to skate growing up. "I can skate, but I normally dance on dry land. So dancing and skating are two different things, which I've got to combine," he said.

Saara Aalto

Saara may be more famous in Finland than the UK, but she's got a recognisable face, having reached the final of another ITV reality show, The X Factor, in 2016. She also competed in the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon for her home country, and said she was taking part to push herself.

James Jordan

He's already made a name for himself as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, but said this would not give him an advantage. He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "People are going to probably say I've got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice, I actually shocked myself how bad I was."

Brian McFadden

It was announced on Thursday that Brian McFadden would not be joining his former Westlife bandmates when they reform in 2019, which means he will be able to focus on Dancing on Ice. He's no stranger to a cheesy dance routine, so hopefully Brian will have no problems recreating the moves and says he's already been practising them in his back garden...



Saira Khan

Saira Khan was unveiled as the fifth celebrity skater on the show on Loose Women. The television presenter, who was on the first series of The Apprentice said she was "in it to win it". "I thought 'I'm too old, I can't do it, I'm going fall.' And my little boy said 'have you heard yourself mum?' He shamed me into it," she added.

Ryan Sidebottom

Former England and Yorkshire cricketer Ryan Sidebottom will be trying his luck in this year's competition, having retired from professional sport last year. On joining the show, Ryan said: 'I'm immensely excited, it's obviously something totally different, massively out of my comfort zone."

Melody Thornton

Melody is another contestant who knows British reality TV well - the former Pussycat Doll has been on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and Celebs Go Dating. Her ex-bandmate Ashley Roberts used to be a judge on the show, but switched allegiances this year by signing up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Mark Little

The Neighbours star, who played Joe Mangel in the soap between 1988 and 1991 is an Australian native, so he will have both the cold ice rink and British weather in January to contend with. "I'm not a youngster," he said, "But it's not about age, it's about poise!"

Jane Danson

The Coronation Street actress, who viewers will know as Leanne Battersby, is swapping the cobbles for the ice rink as one of this year's contestants. She said she wanted to take part as being on the show is "a bit of a life-long dream", plus she's about to turn 40 so saw it as a new challenge.

