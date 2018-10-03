ITV's This Morning brought its floating weather map back to Liverpool's Albert Dock for its 30th anniversary, but the segment didn't go entirely to plan.

Alison Hammond was the stand-in weather host on Wednesday's programme, but she accidentally pushed a man dressed as a sailor off the map and into the dock.

Hosts Phillip and Holly could barely contain themselves after the mishap.

"It's gonna be a little bit wet in Northern Ireland as you can see," Alison joked.

Hammond had the job of navigating the weather map with the aid of two male models in sailors' hats, who were topless apart from a pair of braces.

They had the task of holding on to the presenter as she jumped across the Irish Sea - but she pushed one of them square in the chest, causing him to lose his balance and fall into the water.

Image copyright ITV

Back in the studio, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby looked stunned at what had just unfolded, with Phillip suggesting: "Put your cape around him!"

Hammond apologised profusely as he hauled himself back onto the map, and as she duly wrapped him up in her multi-coloured cape.

The map was made famous by Fred Talbot, who did the weather between 1988 and 2001 but went on to be jailed for indecently assaulting schoolboys.

He wasn't mentioned on the anniversary.

Some viewers were unhappy that it had been brought back at all, given its association with Talbot.

