We are profoundly sad to confirm that the legendary artist Carlos Ezquerra has passed away. It is difficult for us to put this into words, but we have lost someone who was the heart and soul of 2000 AD... — 2000 AD (@2000AD) October 1, 2018

Tributes are being paid to Carlos Ezquerra, the co-creator of comic book character Judge Dredd, who has died at the age of 70.

Ezquerra came up with the designs for the character ahead of the launch of the 2000AD comic book series in 1977.

Kingsman writer Mark Millar said he was "surely the definitive Dredd artist".

"Had the honour of working with him back in my early 20s," said the Scottish writer. "His unique style elevated every strip he touched."

Ezquerra, who was born in Andorra, began his comic book career in 1973 writing Spanish war and western comics.

Despite the key role he played in the initial design of Judge Dredd, he did not initially draw the character for 2000AD.

After a few months of working on other comic books, he teamed up with original Dredd writer John Wagner.

The pair worked together on what many define as the definitive era for the character.

Pat Mills, the editor and writer who launched 2000AD in 1977. told The Guardian: "Carlos was without a doubt 2000AD's greatest artist, and, indeed the premier artist of British comics.

"He was also a great guy to hang out with and he had a fabulous dark sense of humour. We will all miss him hugely."

