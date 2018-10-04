Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barrymore's recent credits include the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet

EgyptAir has defended an interview with actress Drew Barrymore that was slated on social media after being published in its in-flight magazine.

The article, in which the ET star is quoted talking about motherhood, went viral after being posted on Twitter.

Barrymore's representatives said she "did not participate" in the interview.

EgyptAir said it was "a professional magazine interview" and the article's author Aida Takla O'Reilly insisted it was "genuine and far from fake".

The article, which contains a number of grammatical and spelling errors, was spotted by political analyst Adam Baron in Horus, EgyptAir's in-flight magazine.

Baron posted pictures of the piece on Twitter on Tuesday, describing its contents as "surreal".

The piece opens with observations about Barrymore's romantic history, saying she has been "unstable in her relationships" and has had "several unsuccessful marriages".

The introduction goes on to say the "beautiful American Hollywood actress... has recently decided to temporary [sic] take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother".

The Charlie's Angels actress was then quoted as saying she didn't "intentionally follow certain parenting methods" with her daughters, Olive and Frankie.

"I do not consult with psychologists," she went on to say, according to the magazine. "I focus on nurturing their minds as well as their small bodies."

The article went on to praise the 43-year-old for "her previous graceful body" after giving birth.

The actress is quoted as saying: "I feel overwhelmed when someone tells me that I have regained my image and managed to lose that extra weight.

"However, I find this a great opportunity to encourage every woman who is overweight to work on regaining her beauty and body, especially that it is not as hard as one may think."

Skip Twitter post by @kod3r28 Far from professional. It’s a “Puff piece “ riddled with conjecture, misquotes and appalling grammar. Above all it was not “an interview” it read like a school level judgmental bio, and without the consent of the artist themselves. Shameful tabloid journalism — Steve Davies (@kod3r28) October 4, 2018 Report

Aida Takla O'Reilly is an Egypt-born former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the annual Golden Globes awards.

Stars often participate in press conferences for HFPA members, who use the resulting quotes in articles that are published internationally.

Barrymore's representatives said she did not "technically... sit down with EgyptAir for an interview" but that the quotes were drawn from one such press conference.

According to Metro, they said they had been told by Takla O'Reilly that she did not write the introduction to the piece, despite being credited as its author.

