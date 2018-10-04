Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peretti's Gina Linetti character is a civilian administrator with the NYPD

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti has announced she will leave the show during its forthcoming sixth season.

The actress said she "won't be doing a full season", while adding: "But that doesn't mean I won't ever be back."

Peretti has played administrator Gina Linetti since the comedy series about a team of detectives in the New York City Police Department began in 2013.

Earlier this year, the show was axed by the Fox network, only to be immediately picked up by NBC.

The sixth season, which will run to 18 episodes, will air next year.

Peretti thanked fans "for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina", adding: "It is hard for me to know exactly what to say."

In a follow-up tweet, she reposted the lengthy statement Emmy Rossum wrote when she announced she was leaving the US version of Shameless in August - but Peretti added her own "extra relevant parts" in bold.

Rossum, who plays the eldest daughter of William H Macy's Frank Gallagher in Shameless, responded with a heart emoji.

The mistress of the acerbic putdown and self-described "human form of the 100 emoji", Gina is a firm favourite among the comedy's die-hard fans.

Her eventful time on the show has seen her lose her front teeth, survive being hit by a bus and have a baby with a character played by Ryan Phillippe.

Peretti herself, who is also a comedian and writer, has one child with husband Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning writer-director of horror hit Get Out.

"While it's sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next," the show's co-creator Dan Goor said.

"I know for a fact this isn't the last we'll see of Gina Linetti."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on E4 in the UK.

