Amber Heard's lawyers have reportedly hit out at an "outrageous" interview in which Johnny Depp denied abusing her.

Depp was recently quoted in GQ magazine as saying: "To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn't, it couldn't even sound like me."

But Heard's lawyer told The Hollywood Reporter: "If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr Depp's claims, it would have quickly realised that his statements are entirely untrue."

The pair settled their divorce in 2016.

Depp, who will soon be seen in the next Fantastic Beasts film, said that after the allegations of physical abuse came out, he initially "just kept my mouth shut".

He added: "I knew it was going to stick on me and it would get weirder. Keep going, you know?"

Heard's response to the article, through her lawyers, was: "Mr Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties' confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so.

"Mr Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion."

The GQ article's author Jonathan Heaf said it was "not a piece of investigative reporting".

He wrote: "It is merely a snapshot, a chance to sit down and talk to a person of immense interest and talent, who has, it must be noted, brought joy to millions of film lovers all over the world, ever since he moved from Kentucky to LA and a friend, Nicolas Cage, told him he should go and see his acting agent."

When asked by the magazine about what happened between him and his ex-wife, Depp said: "We probably shouldn't be talking about this, but I am worried.

"I worry about the people that bought it and I worry about her. It's just not right. I will never stop fighting. I'll never stop."

His lawyer Adam Waldman responded to Heard's statement, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "In his GQ interview, Mr Depp is simply defending himself against Ms Heard's lingering false abuse accusations.

"Johnny Depp is the abuse victim. In UK court proceedings next month, we will be submitting clear evidence of the violence committed serially against him by Ms Heard and the serious injuries that he suffered.

"We will also submit overwhelming evidence that Ms Heard faked the abuse allegations against Mr Depp."

Mr Waldman added: "The only 'shameful psychological abuse' stems from Ms Heard's continuing cynical manipulation of the important #MeToo movement and its real victims, that she has used to pursue her own ends."

There was some backlash to the GQ article.

New Statesman's deputy culture editor Anna Leszkiewicz wrote: "This cover of GQ has been deliberately designed to give the accusations made against Johnny Depp an edge of rebellion."

But there was also support for Depp on social media.

In a joint statement after their divorce settlement, the pair acknowledged their relationship had been volatile.

"Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love," they said.

Depp has always denied abuse allegations made by his former wife.

The couple, who were married for just under 18 months, also came to a financial settlement as part of their divorce.

Heard, Depp and GQ have all been contacted for comment.

