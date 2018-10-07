Image caption Jodie Whittaker with (left-right) Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Sharon D Clarke

The 13th Doctor has landed. Or, rather, crash landed through a train roof, fully introducing Jodie Whittaker as the first female Time Lord.

After her first episode, the consensus among fans on social media seemed to be that she is right for the part.

Comments ranged from "A breath of fresh air" to "This is everything the show was ever meant to be" and "Jodie has nailed it at the first attempt".

With Whittaker taking over from Peter Capaldi, the show has moved to Sundays.

Skip Twitter post by @AdamRutherford I just found myself reassuring my 4 year old daughter that it’s going to be ok because she is the Doctor, and she’s not afraid of anything. #DoctorWho



And now I’ve got a bit of a tear in my eye. — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) October 7, 2018 Report

Whittaker's Doctor was first seen hurtling out of the burning Tardis in the Christmas special, and she finally landed at the start of Sunday's series opener.

She fell to Earth in the middle of an alien invasion in Sheffield, and picked up three new companions - played by Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh - along the way.

Skip Twitter post by @incorrigible Jodie is outstanding as #DoctorWho. Such vibrancy and humour. Sheffield steel, that's both perfectly Northern, but with a core of galactic grit that's lived through so many faces and so many lives. What a breath of fresh air. What fun. It's about time. — Laura (@incorrigible) October 7, 2018 Report

The West Yorkshire-born former Broadchurch actress was wearing Capaldi's outfit for most of the episode, and addressed her status as the first female Doctor early on.

When someone told her she was a woman, she replied: "Am I? Does it suit me? Oh yeah, I remember. Half an hour ago I was a white-haired Scotsman."

There was also a thinly-veiled message to any sceptical fans when her character said at one point: "Don't be scared. All this is new to you and new can be scary."

Skip Twitter post by @KeithNieland I have watched every #DoctorWho actor since the first back in 1963. Jodie is quite outstanding & up there with the best. Brings great vibrancy, energy & no little touch of humour to the role. Jodie is Dr. Who. — Keith Nieland (@KeithNieland) October 7, 2018 Report

A few viewers were not totally convinced by her performance.

Skip Twitter post by @pgillett2017 Not sure what to think of the new Doctor but I loved the new monster... Loved all the detail that went into it! The poor person who had to sit in the make up chairs for hours before going to set. (The photo isnt that good) #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/JcSTWoOByA — Phillippa (@pgillett2017) October 7, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @lornatom90 am i the only one who thinks the new doctor is eccleston, tennant and smith all rolled in2 one?? 🤔 northern, excited and ever so slightly sarcastic..... WHERE is the theme tune and the TARDIS @bbcdoctorwho needs to improve 2 gain my interest im afraid guys — Lorna Lexxi (@lornatom90) October 7, 2018 Report

A trailer for next week's episode has also been released, taking the action from Sheffield to an alien planet.

After the first episode, it was also announced that this series will feature guest performances from Alan Cumming, Chris Noth, Mark Addy, Julie Hesmondhalgh and Lee Mack.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.