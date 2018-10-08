Image caption Seann Walsh and Katya Jones are dance partners on the current series of Strictly Come Dancing

Seann Walsh's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries has insisted "I am not a victim", after he admitting kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner.

Comedian Walsh and Katya Jones, who is married to fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones, apologised after they were pictured kissing on a night out.

Humphries tweeted she had thought something was going on - but Walsh had called her a "psycho" for saying so.

A representative for Walsh declined to comment, and neither has the BBC.

In the statement the actress said: "It's incredibly good of Sean(n) and Katya to apologise in the media.

"I have received nothing, other than the support of my family, friends, and a host of strangers on the internet who all wanted to make sure I was OK. "

Humphries said the pictures of the pair were taken on her birthday and she was alone at home when Walsh texted to say they were going for "one innocent drink".

"We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on," she said.

"He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour."

She said the incident had "served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim".

"I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love," she added.

"Believe in yourself and your instincts. It's more than lying. It's controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they're anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and of you."

She said such behaviour came from "a place of vulnerability" and "it certainly does in Sean's case", adding "I'm not sorry I took the cat though."

The photographs of the pair, reportedly taken on a night out in London last week, were first published in the Sun on Sunday.

Walsh, 32, later apologised on Twitter, writing, "This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

Jones, 29, said the kiss was a "one-off mistake after some drinks".

"I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions," the dancer tweeted.

"I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."