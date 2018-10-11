Image copyright Getty Images

Austin Powers actor Verne Troyer's death has been ruled a suicide by a coroner in Los Angeles.

The actor, best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, died in April at the age of 49.

Troyer, who was 2ft 8in (81cm) tall, also played Griphook in the first Harry Potter film.

Following an autopsy and further tests, the Los Angeles County Coroner said he died from the effects of alcohol, and ruled his death was a suicide.

He had been open about his alcoholism and was treated for alcohol addiction last year.

He wrote a post to fans on Facebook that said "while it's not always been an easy fight, I'm willing to continue my fight day by day".

Troyer appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK in 2009 and in a number of reality TV shows.

He also made regular appearances on Celebrity Juice and starred in Keith Lemon's feature-length film, Keith Lemon: The Film.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.