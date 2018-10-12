Kim Tate returns to Emmerdale 'for good'

Image copyright ITV Image caption Kim Tate is back, almost 30 years after she first appeared

Kim Tate is the ultimate soap baddie, and now Emmerdale bosses have confirmed she's returning for good.

Kim, played by Claire King, was on the show for a decade from 1989 and came back for a "cheeky cameo" this month.

But after ordering the death of Joe Tate on her return, she will now be "here to stay", producers have said.

Producer Jane Hudson said: "Although Kim's initial return was fleeting, she caused such mischief and chaos that we couldn't resist bringing her back."

She added: "Kim Tate is just getting warmed up for an explosive 2019 which will see her hell-bent on getting exactly what, and who, she wants."

Image copyright ITV Image caption Kim's returned in October shocked viewers

Kim will spend the next six months in prison, but will be back on the ITV soap after that.

The character was introduced to audiences in 1989 as the wife of Frank Tate.

Her time on the soap started innocently at first, but Kim went on to be one of the most notorious baddies in the soap's history.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.