If you tuned into the X Factor on Saturday, you might recall footage of excited contestants enjoying the high life in business class.

The 24 hopefuls were on Aer Lingus flights to glamorous locations such as Los Angeles for Judges' Houses.

But all was not what it seemed - a fellow passenger saw the contestants moved to economy once filming stopped.

An X Factor spokesperson said in a statement: "The contestants were shown sampling the business class cabins."

The singers were seen posing for selfies and saying "first class" to the camera as they enjoyed drinks in the business class cabins.

One said: "I could get used to this."

Aer Lingus showed more footage on its Twitter account.

The X Factor's statement in full read: "As part of Aer Lingus' partnership with X Factor, we flew contestants to perform at the judges' houses.

"The contestants were shown sampling the business class cabins. All footage was filmed by the X Factor production team and provided to Aer Lingus."

A passenger on the same flight, Paddy McGrath, who saw the group move to economy, also said that "they filmed them all sitting in the same seats".

The 16 acts that made it through to the live finals include Bella Penfold, Vibe 5, Anthony Russell and Janice Robinson.

This year, each of the judges - Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field - chose four acts each rather than three.

The first live show is this Saturday (20 October).

