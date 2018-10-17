Image copyright ITV/Good Morning Britain Image caption Susanna's face says it all

Harry Hill has given Piers Morgan his just desserts for his mocking comments over Daniel Craig's baby carrier.

The comedian caught the Good Morning Britain presenter off-guard with a shaving foam pie to the face on Wednesday's edition of the ITV show.

Hill ostensibly appeared on the show to speak to Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid about his upcoming stand-up tour.

Towards the end of the interview, though, he decided to take revenge "for all those men that wear papooses".

"It's for Ross Kemp and for Daniel Craig!" he continued after surprising the former tabloid editor.

Chaos ensued after Piers threw another pie at Reid and attempted to get his own back on Hill.

The mock fight followed Morgan's questioning of Daniel Craig's masculinity after pictures emerged of the James Bond actor wearing a baby carrier.

Many people, including Captain America actor Chris Evans, criticised Morgan for his comments, while some fathers responded by posting pictures of them carrying their own children.

Kemp made his own statement by appearing on the show with a cuddly toy strapped to his chest.

"It's really good for babies," said the former EastEnders star. "It's good for their digestive system.

"It makes you more of a man because it shows you care."

Craig, whose actress wife Rachel Weisz gave birth to a baby girl last month, has yet to comment.

