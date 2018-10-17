Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana Grande is taking a break from social media

Ariana Grande has announced she is taking a break from social media.

Posting on Instagram stories after taping NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween, she hinted it was related to her recent break-up.

In a since-deleted message she wrote: "It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin."

It was reported earlier this week the singer had broken off her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson after five months together.

Image copyright Ariana Grande/Instagram Image caption Ariana Grande posted this note on her Instagram story

"Today was very special," Grande wrote on Tuesday, adding: "Time to say bye bye again to the internet for jus a lil bit.

"It's hard not to bump into news n stuff that I'm not trying to see rn [right now]," she continued.

"It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u and thank u for bein here always."

The 25-year-old did not explicitly write about her relationship but has made an effort to stay out of the public eye in recent days.

She also pulled out of a cancer benefit gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Grande and Davidson spent a lot of the summer in New York

Similarly, Davidson has deleted his entire Instagram account and cancelled a comedy gig scheduled for Wednesday night.

The couple got together officially in May 2018 and were engaged shortly after.

They are thought to have met back in 2016 on the set of Saturday Night Live, the comedy variety show on which Pete is a regular cast member.

There have been unconfirmed reports in the US that Ariana has given back the $93,000 (£71,000) engagement ring that Pete had specially made for her.

It has been reported that she has kept the couple's pet pig, Piggie Smallz, in return.

