Image copyright PA/Getty/ITV

We understand life can be unpredictable.

Maybe you've had a busy week. Maybe you've been unwell. Maybe your wi-fi has been down. We're not here to judge.

Whatever your reason for falling behind on this week's entertainment news, we've got you covered.

From Piers getting pied to Bunton getting Bake Off, catch up on everything you've missed below.

1. X Factor contestants bumped out of first class

Image copyright ITV

If you tuned into the X Factor last weekend, you might recall footage of excited contestants enjoying the high life in business class.

The 24 hopefuls were on Aer Lingus flights to glamorous locations such as Los Angeles for Judges' Houses.

But all was not what it seemed - a fellow passenger saw the contestants moved to economy once filming stopped.

"The contestants were shown sampling the business class cabins," is how Aer Lingus described it in a statement.

2. Bunton joins Bake Off

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emma Bunton presents the Heart radio breakfast show with Jamie Theakston

Spice Girl Emma Bunton was revealed as the new presenter of the US version of The Great British Bake Off.

The Great American Baking Show will return to TV in the US later this year with Paul Hollywood returning as judge.

Sherry Yard will join as a judge and Bunton will co-host with American footballer Anthony 'Spice' Adams.

Baby Spice said it was her "dream job. Christmas time, eating cake and having such a brilliant time with Spice, Sherry and Paul."

3. Sesame Street puppeteer retires

Image copyright Getty Images

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, famous for playing Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street, announced his retirement at the age of 84.

Spinney has portrayed the characters - including providing their voices - since the show's start in 1969.

A statement from the puppeteer was tweeted on Sesame Street's official Twitter account.

"Before I came to Sesame Street, I didn't feel like what I was doing was important," he said.

"Big Bird helped me find my purpose,"

4. Banksy reveals the shredding didn't go to plan

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Shed the Love' reveals Banksy stunt did not go to plan

The partial shredding of a Banksy artwork didn't go entirely to plan, the artist confirmed.

Love is in the Bin self-shredded in its frame immediately after selling for £860,000 at Sotheby's last week.

This week, Banksy uploaded a video suggesting the entire canvas was supposed to shred, and not just two thirds of it.

A clip of a canvas shredding in full is seen in the video with the caption: "In rehearsals, it worked every time."

5. Piers gets pied

Image copyright ITV/Good Morning Britain

Harry Hill gave Piers Morgan his just desserts for mocking Daniel Craig's baby carrier.

The comedian caught the Good Morning Britain presenter off-guard with a shaving foam pie to the face on Wednesday's edition of the ITV show.

Hill ostensibly appeared on the show to speak to Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid about his upcoming stand-up tour.

Towards the end of the interview, though, he decided to take revenge "for all those men that wear papooses".

6. Ariana and Pete split

Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson ended their relationship, US media reported.

The pair began seeing each other in May this year, with their engagement following soon after.

They met back in 2016, when Ariana appeared on Saturday Night Live - on which comedian Pete is a cast member.

7. Tina Turner opens up about her son's death

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tina Turner: "I am really proud of what my future as a star became"

Tina Turner opened up about her son's suicide earlier this year.

Craig Turner was 59 when he was found dead in July at his Los Angeles home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Speaking to BBC News, Tina Turner said his death came as a shock because he had seemed fulfilled in both his professional and personal life.

8. Roseanne criticised The Conners

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roseanne said her tweet had been "a regrettable mistake"

Roseanne Barr objected to the way her character has been written out of The Conners, a spin-off show to her cancelled self-titled sitcom.

Picking up three weeks after her character Roseanne's sudden death, the show's first episode revealed the family matriarch died from an accidental opioid overdose.

In a statement, Barr said this "lent an unnecessary, grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show."

ABC cancelled Barr's sitcom in May after she posted an offensive tweet.

US TV viewers failed to flock to The Conners, which suffered a 43% fall in ratings compared with the launch of the Roseanne reboot.

9. Boo! Critics give mixed response to Halloween

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jamie Lee Curtis attended the Los Angeles premiere for Halloween on Thursday

The Halloween reboot, which sees Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Laurie Strode, received mixed reviews from critics.

The 2018 version marks the 11th instalment in the horror series, which began in 1978.

Ahead of the film's release this weekend, Jamie Lee Curtis told BBC News why Halloween "isn't a franchise", and why she regrets making some of the previous ones.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.