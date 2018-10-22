Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hemsworth flew his new friend over to popular surf spot Byron Bay in a helicopter

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth surprised a hitchhiker by giving him a helicopter ride to a surfing spot.

The Thor star posted an Instagram video of himself and a friend picking up US musician Scott Hildebrand in Brisbane, who had just arrived from Mexico.

"Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn't a serial killer which we were stoked about," Hemsworth wrote.

One commenter on the post branded Hemsworth a "true Aussie champion" for his hospitality.

Hemsworth and his friend Luke Zocchi spotted the musician after arriving in the eastern city of Brisbane, and decided to offer him a lift.

"Little does he know we're getting a chopper," Zocchi says.

After flying him and his guitar to Byron Bay, Hemsworth said it was "back to hitchhiking" for his new friend.

The US musician seemed overwhelmed by the experience.

"The experience was so cool and unexpected," Hildebrand told E! News. "They're so nice and I couldn't believe it was happening."