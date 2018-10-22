Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pete Davidson addressed his split with Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson has spoken out for the first time since his split with Ariana Grande.

The 24-year-old SNL comedian jokingly asked if there was "anybody looking for a roommate?" at a benefit gig.

He was doing stand-up alongside Judd Apatow at a benefit gig for the Democrats in LA.

This is the first time Davidson has publicly acknowledged his split from the singer.

The pair first got together in May and became engaged shortly after.

They moved in to 25-year-old Ariana's apartment in New York and spent most of the summer together, but it was not meant to be.

US sources reported last week that the pair had agreed "it was not the right time for their relationship to take off".

Davidson's stand up set followed on from Judd Apatow at the event, joking "who wants to follow that?".

He added: "Am I not going through enough that I have to follow that?!"

Image caption Ariana and Pete were together for five months

He then made some more jokes about the break up, commenting: "Well, as you can tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on. Anybody have any open rooms? Anybody looking for a roommate?"

Whilst Davidson didn't address what had happened to Ariana's engagement ring or the pair's pet pig, Piggie Smalls, he did joke about all the tattoos he got during his five month relationship.

"I've been covering a bunch of tattoos, that's fun. I'm 0-for-2 in the tattoo department," he joked.

"Yeah, I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me because she'd leave".

