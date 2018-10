Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Young Greatness, aka Theodore Jones, in 2016

US rapper Young Greatness has been shot and killed in his native New Orleans at the age of 34.

Born Theodore Jones, the hip-hop artist is best known for his 2015 track Moolah, which has had more than 30 million views on YouTube.

According to local reports, he was shot in the early hours of Monday outside a branch of the Waffle House food chain.

Police said a 34-year-old man died at the scene after being shot. They are looking for two suspects.

The song Moolah peaked at number 85 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was remixed the following year with Lil Wayne and Yo Gotti.

Young Greatness joined the Quality Control label in 2015 and went on to release mixtapes including I Tried To Tell Em and Bloody Summer.

The label marked his death on Monday with a tweet saying: "Rest in Paradise Young Greatness."

Fellow rapper Wale was among those paying tribute on Twitter,

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.