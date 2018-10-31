Channel 4 chooses Leeds for new HQ

Image caption Channel 4 will still keep its London HQ on Horseferry Road

Channel 4 will set up a new national HQ in Leeds in an attempt to boost the way it reflects life outside London.

The broadcaster will keep another headquarters in the capital, but will move roughly 200 of its 800 staff to the West Yorkshire city.

Leeds was chosen above Birmingham and Greater Manchester, which were also on the shortlist.

The channel has also announced it will open "creative hubs" in Bristol and Glasgow, with around 50 staff in each.

It's all part of a plan to increase the amount Channel 4 spends on programmes outside London by £250m over the next five years.

That means half of its programme budget will be spent outside the capital by 2023, up from 35% currently.

All three new sites will house "key creative decision-makers" including programme commissioners who will have responsibility "for some of Channel 4's biggest shows and who oversee significant spend".

The new national HQ will regularly host executive and board meetings, and will be home to a "digital creative unit" to make material for online platforms and social media.

Channel 4 News will also open three new bureaux outside London, but they may not be in the same locations.

Leeds on the small screen

The city was the home of Channel 4's Countdown for 27 years until 2009

Other C4 shows made in the region include Educating Yorkshire (in nearby Dewsbury) and the Red Riding trilogy

Over on ITV, the city has been home to Emmerdale since the soap began in 1972

Screenwriter Kay Mellor's production company is based there, and she has set dramas including Fat Friends, The Syndicate and Love, Lies and Records in her home city

Channel 4 said Leeds put forward an "ambitious strategy" to support growth in the creative industries and "to nurture new talent from diverse backgrounds - in the region and across the UK".

A statement said: "Locating the national HQ in Leeds will enable Channel 4 to capitalise on a strong and fast-growing independent production sector across the north of England - and further unlock the potential for growth in the underserved east and north-east of England.

"It is extremely well-positioned to be a base for collaboration with producers and creative talent across other cities including Bradford, Hull, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield."

The move has come about after pressure from the government to boost the publicly-owned broadcaster's presence outside London.

Conservative Party put a relocation in its 2017 general election manifesto, and pushed for a full move.

But Channel 4 chairman Charles Gurassa warned that a full or substantial relocation would cause "significant difficulties and problems", and it has now settled on a compromise that will send almost 40% of jobs out of the capital.

