Daryl Hannah and Neil Young premiered their film Paradox at the South By South West Festival in March

Neil Young has confirmed he has married actress Darryl Hannah.

The singer refers to the Splash star as his wife in a message released with a live recording of his Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young track Ohio.

There had been rumours in August that they had married after blues guitarist Mark Miller posted a message of congratulations online.

In the video he told the crowd "everything's great, just cruising along... writing songs about love."

Young wrote Ohio in 1970 about four protesters who were shot protesting against the Vietnam war at Ohio's Kent State university.

He said he was releasing the live version to support student calls for "common sense gun laws" in the US and urged fans to vote in the American mid-term elections on 6 November.

In the accompanying message he said: "My wife Daryl and I put this video together to reflect on."

Young divorced his previous wife, singer-songwriter Pegi Young, in 2014 after 36 years of marriage.

Hannah directed Young in the Netflix film Paradox, which is her directorial debut.

Young also wrote the soundtrack for the film that premiered this year at the South By South West Festival.

